Brokerages Anticipate Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 575,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,431,000 after buying an additional 120,505 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $1,266,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.98. 2,034,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,281. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.