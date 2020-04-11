Brokerages Expect Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Cardtronics posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $338.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.90 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on CATM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATM. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after buying an additional 270,881 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth $905,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cardtronics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cardtronics by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 120,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of CATM traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. 716,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,758. The company has a market cap of $873.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.80. Cardtronics has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

