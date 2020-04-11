Brokerages Expect Jianpu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:FINV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Jianpu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:FINV) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jianpu Technology’s earnings. Jianpu Technology reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jianpu Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jianpu Technology.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jianpu Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

FINV stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,562. Jianpu Technology has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to connect borrowers and investors, whose needs have not been met by traditional financial institutions. The company primarily offers standard loan products; and investment services to individual investors and institutional funding partners.

