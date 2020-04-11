Brokerages Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $0.87. Morgan Stanley reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 84,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 135,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,994,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 12,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.