Brokerages Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Post $0.72 EPS

Analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.89. QCR posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. QCR had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $69.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded shares of QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $29.93 on Friday. QCR has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $429.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in QCR by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QCR by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,051,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in QCR by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in QCR by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

