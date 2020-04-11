Brokerages Expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Post $0.59 EPS

Brokerages forecast that SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.83. SYSCO posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $4.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Argus cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $49.59. 6,390,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,417,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $74.36. SYSCO has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

