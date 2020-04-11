Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Bruker reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bruker.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,538. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

