BTU Protocol Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $12.77 million and $17,197.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.68 or 0.04821369 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00066130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036790 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014699 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009784 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003461 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,120 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

