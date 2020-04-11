Bytecoin Reaches Market Cap of $42.98 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $42.98 million and approximately $7,619.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, TradeOgre and Cryptohub.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00776957 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001924 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Cryptohub, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, Coindeal, Crex24, TradeOgre and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

