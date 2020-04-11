Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $787.11 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) will post $787.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $762.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $805.80 million. Cabot posted sales of $844.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBT. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Cabot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cabot has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 38.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 30,533 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Cabot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 317,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

