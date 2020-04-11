Cardano (ADA) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $853.45 million and $74.91 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, Huobi, ABCC and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005826 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019393 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.61 or 0.02387095 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001149 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008151 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006207 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, ABCC, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, DragonEX, OKEx, Cryptopia, Upbit, Cryptohub, Gate.io, Binance, OTCBTC, Huobi, Coinnest, Bitbns, Indodax, Bittrex, CoinFalcon, ZB.COM, Cryptomate, Coinbe and Exmo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

