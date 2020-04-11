Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 2,991 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 508.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4419 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

