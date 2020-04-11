Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 314.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.27.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,429. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

