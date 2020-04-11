Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 127.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.16.

NYSE:CVS opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average is $67.99. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

