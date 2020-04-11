Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 3,236 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,218,000 after purchasing an additional 410,613 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,176,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,507,000 after purchasing an additional 159,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,028,000 after purchasing an additional 177,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,453,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,910,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,709,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,233,000 after purchasing an additional 310,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $566,202.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,996.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.38.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.