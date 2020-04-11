Ccore Price Up 15% Over Last 7 Days (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Ccore has a market capitalization of $7,757.48 and $7.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ccore has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.02722417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00200827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

