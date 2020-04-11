ChainX Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00012209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $420,621.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.27 or 0.02698491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00201701 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 4,579,500 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org.

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

