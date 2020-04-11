Chromia (CHR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.10 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chromia has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. One Chromia token can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.48 or 0.02700016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00201746 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00053009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 287,614,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,389,109 tokens. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.