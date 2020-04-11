ChronoCoin (CRN) One Day Volume Tops $2,697.00

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. One ChronoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChronoCoin has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $2,697.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00070555 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin Token Profile

ChronoCoin (CRN) is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io.

ChronoCoin Token Trading

ChronoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChronoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChronoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

