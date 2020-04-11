Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Citizens & Northern an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CZNC. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ CZNC traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.75. 31,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,833. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $259.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 9.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZNC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

