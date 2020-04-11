Civic Hits Market Cap of $12.97 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, Radar Relay, Liqui and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $12.97 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 721.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.20 or 0.02676768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00202116 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GOPAX, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, Mercatox, OKEx, Binance, IDEX, Upbit, Poloniex, Huobi, Liqui, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Livecoin, COSS and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

