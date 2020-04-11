CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,323 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 81,796 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 779,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 119,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 569,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,818,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after buying an additional 1,066,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 608,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 72,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 5.81. CNH Industrial NV has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.58.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

