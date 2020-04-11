CoinPoker Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,748.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $8,748.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.02722417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00200827 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 290,544,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,945,306 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Allcoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

