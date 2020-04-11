CoinUs (CNUS) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $242,299.43 and approximately $638.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. In the last week, CoinUs has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000298 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000116 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

