ColossusXT Reaches One Day Volume of $877.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 25% lower against the dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $2.44 million and $877.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,969,376,783 coins and its circulating supply is 11,928,334,956 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

