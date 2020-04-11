Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $417,608,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $169,146,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $171.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.04.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

