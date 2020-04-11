Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,147 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $37.83 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $58.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $94,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

