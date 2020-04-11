Community Financial Services Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 3.2% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $114.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.81 and its 200 day moving average is $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $283.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

