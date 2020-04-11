Community Financial Services Group LLC Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,551,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.9% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $188.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.05. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.91.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

