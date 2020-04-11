Consensus Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Consensus token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033398 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00059387 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,843.14 or 1.00479835 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00064062 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000685 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

