Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $166.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $214.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -923.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.91.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.