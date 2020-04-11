ContentBox (BOX) Trading Down 6% Over Last Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $11,255.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, Huobi, UEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005858 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008220 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, DDEX, Bilaxy, Huobi and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.