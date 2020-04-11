Contentos (COS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.09 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and $3.09 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.09 or 0.04591336 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00066520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036738 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009673 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,260,543,063 tokens. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

