Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $137.11 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00033398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Hotbit, BitForex and Coinone. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $433.73 million and $137.11 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, BitForex, Coinone and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

