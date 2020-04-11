Counterparty (XCP) Price Hits $0.97 on Top Exchanges

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Counterparty has a market cap of $2.52 million and $1,243.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00014066 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Zaif, Bittrex and Tux Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Counterparty

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,350 coins. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Bittrex and Zaif. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

