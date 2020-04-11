COVA (COVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $353,529.47

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One COVA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. COVA has a market capitalization of $353,529.47 and $826,278.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.68 or 0.02686570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00201251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.