Covesting (COV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Covesting token can currently be bought for $0.0805 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Covesting has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $40,900.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 151.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.35 or 0.02692155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00201517 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

