COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) vs. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Head-To-Head Comparison

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get COVESTRO AG/S alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for COVESTRO AG/S and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COVESTRO AG/S 1 2 3 0 2.33 KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR 1 2 0 0 1.67

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares COVESTRO AG/S and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COVESTRO AG/S $17.26 billion 0.35 $2.15 billion $5.59 2.96 KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR $21.25 billion 0.80 $787.25 million $1.31 21.78

COVESTRO AG/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR. COVESTRO AG/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares COVESTRO AG/S and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COVESTRO AG/S N/A N/A N/A KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR 3.70% 35.28% 8.45%

Risk & Volatility

COVESTRO AG/S has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of COVESTRO AG/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

COVESTRO AG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. COVESTRO AG/S pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. COVESTRO AG/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

COVESTRO AG/S beats KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

COVESTRO AG/S Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains. The Polycarbonates segment provides high-performance plastic polycarbonates in the form of granules, composite materials, and semi-finished products for use in the automotive, construction, electrical and electronic, medical technology, and lighting industries. The Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties segment offers precursors for coatings, adhesives, and sealants, as well as specialties. This segment also provides polymer materials and aqueous dispersions for use in automotive and transportation, infrastructure and construction, wood processing, and furniture applications. It markets its products through trading houses and distributors. The company has partnership with Genomatica, Inc. to research and develop high-performance materials based on renewable feed-stocks. Covestro AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services. The company also offers export and import documentation, door-to-door, and logistics supply movement arrangement services. It serves aerospace, automotive, FMCG, high-tech, oil and gas, pharma and healthcare, retail, industrial, emergency and relief logistics, drinks logistics, forest products, hotel and marine logistics, foodservice, insurance, and project logistics sectors. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

Receive News & Ratings for COVESTRO AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVESTRO AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.