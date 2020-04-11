Cream (CRM) Hits Market Capitalization of $19,905.03

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. In the last week, Cream has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $19,905.03 and approximately $5.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.01100740 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033357 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00274236 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00172970 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007598 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00059422 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

