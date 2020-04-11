Cred (LBA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.68 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bibox, Bilaxy and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.62 or 0.02691374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00201499 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00052752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Cred

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,749,675 tokens. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Bilaxy, IDEX, UEX, Bibox, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

