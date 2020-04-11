CREDIT (CREDIT) Trading Up 22% Over Last 7 Days

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. CREDIT has a market cap of $79,199.96 and approximately $13,040.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00070463 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

CREDIT's total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT's official website is terra-credit.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

