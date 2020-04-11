CROAT Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 44.5% against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. CROAT has a market capitalization of $52,913.61 and approximately $24.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 77,408,667 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

