CryCash Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (CRC)

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. CryCash has a market cap of $376,231.04 and approximately $201.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryCash token can now be bought for about $0.0787 or 0.00001157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. In the last week, CryCash has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00020858 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Token Profile

CryCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,779,936 tokens. CryCash’s official website is crycash.io. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash.

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

