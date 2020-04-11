CrypticCoin (CRYP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. Over the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $196,176.66 and $892.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CrypticCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00528923 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00138837 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00078617 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002675 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 86.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004202 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrypticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrypticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.