Crypto Sports Market Capitalization Achieves $353,365.89 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $353,365.89 and $10,116.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00342904 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00418309 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016608 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006457 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,848,241 coins and its circulating supply is 2,736,391 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

