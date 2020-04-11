CryptoCarbon 1-Day Volume Hits $5.00 (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. CryptoCarbon has a market cap of $90,603.81 and approximately $5.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. During the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 325.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.92 or 0.02688779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201368 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00052817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. The official website for CryptoCarbon is cryptocarbon.co.uk. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon.

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

