Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Hits $0.0219 on Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $171.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.18 or 0.04605817 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00066398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036777 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009776 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,365,341 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

