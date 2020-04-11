Cube 1-Day Volume Tops $18,980.00 (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Cube token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, CPDAX, IDEX and OKEx. Cube has a market cap of $1.81 million and $18,980.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cube has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 665.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.03 or 0.02693791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00203032 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00047770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Cube

Cube launched on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel.

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, HitBTC, BitForex, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

