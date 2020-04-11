CVCoin Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX and HADAX. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $312,688.72 and approximately $276,424.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CVCoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 320.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.67 or 0.02697724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00201515 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00052941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, OpenLedger DEX, HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.