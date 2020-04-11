CyberMiles (CMT) Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $5.85 million and $1.35 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Koinex, IDCM and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00617137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014897 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00058860 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006188 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008325 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Zebpay, Binance, DragonEX, IDCM, OKEx, BCEX, IDEX, LBank, Huobi, Bithumb, Tokenomy, CoinBene, Koinex and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

